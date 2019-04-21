Debra Goodwin Debra Ann Goodwin, age 63, of O'Fallon, born December 5, 1955 in Homerville, Georgia, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, Illinois. Debbie grew up in Homerville, Georgia, the only sister to four brothers. She worked 70 hours weekly as manager of a Pet shop and a server at a breakfast restaurant. As told by her husband, Bill, one day he "went out for breakfast and came home with a wife." As a military wife, Debbie moved often, supported her husband's 38+ year military career, and 11+ year civil service career, and volunteered at Family Services at several Air Force Bases. As she was well respected for her leadership, she was selected to be the Director of the 100+ Wright-Patterson AFB Family Services volunteers. She worked in early childhood education, and had a special gift and love for working with children. She had worked at Scott Elementary School in the Mascoutah school district as support to autistic children. Debbie was a golf fanatic, and enjoyed many golfing vacations with her husband. She bowled in base leagues for years with her family. In spite of her Lupus diagnosis, and consequently suffering a stroke in 2005 and facing other health issues, Debbie's spirit was strong and she fought hard to overcome the challenges. The brightest part of her day was being with her three beloved grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Elton and Annie, nee Stones, Stephens; and her brother Joseph Stephens. Surviving areher husband Lt. Col. William L. Goodwin, USAF (retired), of O'Fallon; her son Jason and his wife, Amanda Goodwin and their children Lana, Myles, and Gunnar, all of O'Fallon; and her brothers Edward, Gary, and Michael Stephens. Memorial donations are suggested to World Wildlife Fund. The guestbook may be signed at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Service: Private burial with the family will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be announced later. Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois.

