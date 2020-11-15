Debra Horvath

July 26, 1954 - October 25, 2020

Lake Havasu City, Arizona - Debra (Debbie) Marlene Horvath, 66, former resident of Columbia, IL died October 25, 2020. She was born July 26, 1954 to parents Sonny and Lynne May in Mersed, CA.

Debbie married William (Bill) Albert Horvath on June 24, 1972. Debbie and Bill retired to Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Debbie is survived by her husband Bill and two children-Tracie (Bryan) Girard and Matthew (Meghan) Horvath. She was blessed with four grandchildren- Courtney Girard, Kyle Girard, Blake Horvath and Brett Horvath. She was predeceased by parents Sonny and Lynne May and beloved dog Molly.

Debbie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was an exceptional cook and loved spending time with close family and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held in Spring of 2021.





