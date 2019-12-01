|
Debra Klein Debra "Debbie" Jean Klein, 56, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her residence in Belleville, IL. Debbie was born October 28, 1963 to Ronald and Ramona (Stewart) Klein. They survive and reside in Swansea, IL. Also surviving is her sister, Cynthia "Cindy" Klein Webb, (Daniel) of Collinsville, IL; one niece, Danielle Webb; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Debbie was preceded in death by her longtime boyfriend, Bill Jones on September 8, 2019; paternal grandparents, Roland & Elsie Klein; and maternal grandparents, Waldemar & Madine Stewart. Debbie attended Belleville East High School & then proudly served her country in the United States Army. Debbie worked in home healthcare, where she selflessly took care of others in their time of need. She currently was employed with Belleville Boot Company. She was an avid reader and animal lover. She was a risk taker, always looking for a new adventure, whether it be hang-gliding, zip-lining, swimming with dolphins, interacting with alligators & tigers or riding her motorcycle. She lived life to the fullest. She never met a stranger and her outgoing personality will surely be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to the Metro East Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: A memorial visitation for Debbie will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation, at 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019