LEGATH- Debra "Debbie" L. Legath, age 65, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. In celebration of her life, graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Valhalla Cemetery, 7600 Saint Charles Rock Road, St. Louis, MO 63133.



