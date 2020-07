ROEDL - Debra A. Roedl,nee Hurley, 61, of Cahokia, IL Passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her Residence. Visitation will held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL Funeral Service will follow at 7:30 pm. Graveside service will be at 12 Noon on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Agatha Cemetery New Athens, IL. Arrangments handled by Braun Family Funeral Home



