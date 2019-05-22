Home

Services
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Edwardsville, IL
Debra Schmidt Obituary
DEBRA K. SCHMIDT Debra Schmidt, age 64, of Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of Edwardsville, & Kewanee, Illinois, passed away surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be he held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville . Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. Arrangements handled by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 22, 2019
