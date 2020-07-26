1/1
Debra Wilke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Wilke Debra G. Wilke , nee Riechoff, of Swansea, IL, 59, born Thursday, December 22, 1960, in Belleville, IL, passed away at Memorial Hospital East in O'Fallon, IL. Married her husband William Wilke in August of 1982. Had two son's William A. Wilke in 1984 and Dale A. Wilke in 1989. Debra retired from Southwestern Illinois College in November of 2015, moved to their dream homestead with her husband that same year, she was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Shiloh, IL. She was dedicated to her husband, her animals, her son's, her church family, friends and to her granddaughters. Loved fishing, traveling and camping. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Riechoff, nee Hoeffken; grandparents, William and Edith Riechoff, nee Ward, Sylvester and Carnelia Hoeffken, nee Richar; sisters-in-law; Diana Wilke and Marilyn Wilke, nee Foster; many aunts and uncles. Surviving are her husband, William A. Wilke of Swansea, IL; father, William Riechoff of Fairview Heights, IL; sons, William (Amanda) Wilke of LaFayetter, GA, and Dale (Alyssa) Wilke of Belleville, IL; sister, Tina Williams, nee Riechoff (Roger) of IL; granddaughters, Mackenzie, Faith Ann and Emma Wilke of IL; nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Funeral: Private family services. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Please check Kurrus Website for updates.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved