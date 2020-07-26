Debra Wilke Debra G. Wilke , nee Riechoff, of Swansea, IL, 59, born Thursday, December 22, 1960, in Belleville, IL, passed away at Memorial Hospital East in O'Fallon, IL. Married her husband William Wilke in August of 1982. Had two son's William A. Wilke in 1984 and Dale A. Wilke in 1989. Debra retired from Southwestern Illinois College in November of 2015, moved to their dream homestead with her husband that same year, she was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Shiloh, IL. She was dedicated to her husband, her animals, her son's, her church family, friends and to her granddaughters. Loved fishing, traveling and camping. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Riechoff, nee Hoeffken; grandparents, William and Edith Riechoff, nee Ward, Sylvester and Carnelia Hoeffken, nee Richar; sisters-in-law; Diana Wilke and Marilyn Wilke, nee Foster; many aunts and uncles. Surviving are her husband, William A. Wilke of Swansea, IL; father, William Riechoff of Fairview Heights, IL; sons, William (Amanda) Wilke of LaFayetter, GA, and Dale (Alyssa) Wilke of Belleville, IL; sister, Tina Williams, nee Riechoff (Roger) of IL; granddaughters, Mackenzie, Faith Ann and Emma Wilke of IL; nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Funeral: Private family services. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Please check Kurrus Website for updates.