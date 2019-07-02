Dee Anna Miller Dee Anna Miller, 80, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis, MO. Dee Anna was born on May 25, 1939 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois; the daughter of the late Joe K. and Velma Marie (Dixon) Cralley. Dee Anna had worked for St. Louis Trimming in production and was a member of the American Whippet Club. In her free time she enjoyed her days of traveling to dog shows, playing Bingo, bird watching and visiting the casinos. Her greatest joy was her family which she adored. Dee Anna will be remembered for her kind heart and telling her family that "I'm ready to be with my Jesus". She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her daughter, Tami Renee Braun; son, Greg Miller; and brother, Gary Lee Cralley. Surviving, and will be missed by her son, Dr. Todd Miller (Todd Bennett) of Louisiana, MO; daughter, Kristi Patrick and fiancé (Brian Trout) of St. Clair Shores, MI; daughter-in-law, Tracy Romeo of Granite City; sisters, Judy Broshow of Granite City, Carol Nelson of Granite City; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and many other close family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the American Whippet Club of . Services: In celebration of Dee Anna's life, visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019