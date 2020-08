WOOD - Dee Dee Wood 60, of Granite City, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 23, 1959 in East St. Louis, IL. In celebration of Dee Dee's life, a visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. at Gateway Family Church, 97 Oaklawn Road in Glen Carbon. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.



