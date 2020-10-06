1/
Delama Burnham
BURNHAM - Delama "Del" R. Burnham, nee Thompson, 93, of Belleville, IL, died October 4, 2020. Tentative visitation will be from 9 to 11am Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. A tentative Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Friday at the church. Private entombment services will follow at Mount Carmel Mausoleum, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
