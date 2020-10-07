1/1
Delama R. "Del" (Thompson) Burnham
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delama's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delama R. "Del" Burnham
December 7, 1926 - October 4, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Delama R. "Del" Burnham, nee Thompson, 93, of Belleville, IL, born December 7, 1926, in Murphysbro, IL, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Bradford Place, Swansea, IL.
Del was a graduate of St. Teresa Academy of East St Louis. She was not only a founding member of St. Augustine's Church, but also a past president of the Queenship of Mary's Sodality for that parish. She was one of the first woman Eucharistic Ministers in the Belleville diocese and distributed the Holy Eucharist to patients at both Memorial and St. Elizabeth's hospitals. Del also organized and worked in the Meals on Wheels ministry of St. Elizabeth's Hospital. She was a past president of the St. Clair County Women's Club. Of all her time devoted to the organizations and ministries that she served, her most important time was spent in being the wife of her beloved husband, Wil Burnham, and the mother of their six children.
Delama was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Wilfred M. Burnham, whom she married on August 20, 1947, and who died on February 18, 2006; her parents, John M. and Anna A., nee Bastien, Thompson; a brother, John (Mary Carolyn) Thompson; and a brother-in-law, Richard Sullivan.
She is survived by six children, Karen (Norbert) Belz of Nixa, MO, Mike (Pam) Burnham of Swansea, IL, Terry (Karen) Burnham of Lake Chelan, WA, Peggy (Kevin) Muckensturm of Belleville, IL, Colleen (Carl) Schaefer of Belleville, IL, and Dan (Nancy) Burnham of St. Louis, MO; 19 grandchildren, Norby (Ken Sosko) Belz, Kirk (Tara) Belz, Derek (Lacey) Belz, Madeline (Scott) Perket, Kyle (Cathy) Burnham, Lindsay Burnham, Nick (Kelley) Burnham, Todd (Lisa) Burnham, Lexie Burnham, Jason (Kate) Muckensturm, Matt (Michelle) Muckensturm, Melissa (Tom) Collins, John (Maryann) Wiegand, Shawn (Jess) Wiegand, Jeremy Wiegand, and Andrew, Mary, Anna, and Ellie Burnham; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dolores Sullivan; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, or to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com .
Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time, will be observed.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Masks are required.
Private entombment will follow at Mount Carmel Mausoleum, Belleville, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Entombment
Mount Carmel Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved