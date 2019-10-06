|
Delbert Tucker Delbert A. Tucker, 86, of Belleville, IL, born October 30, 1932, in O'Fallon, IL, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Delbert retired from Otis Elevator, St. Louis, MO, after many years of service. One of his greatest pleasures was taking care of the needs of others. He thoroughly enjoyed his volunteer work for local food pantries and for Meals on Wheels. He was a former member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church and St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Delbert was also a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy, nee Wesemann, Tucker; and a brother, Donald E. Tucker. He is survived by his godson, John (Melody) Goodman of Mascoutah, IL; and many other friends. The family would like to give special thanks to Freeburg Care Center and Hospice of Southern Illinois for the excellent care given to Delbert. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019