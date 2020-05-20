Delia Opal (Reuss) Sinn, 86, of Marissa, IL; born on March 18, 1934 in New Athens, IL; passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in the New Athens Home for the Aged in New Athens, IL. Delia was a cook for the Marissa School District 40. She loved spending time with her family and always looked at the good in people. Her passion was sewing and making many different quilts. Delia was a member of the St. Agatha's Women's Club. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in the women's golf league at the Marissa Recreational Area Golf Course. Her personality was one you could not forget.
Delia was preceded in death by her Parents – Philip and Emma (Glaus) Reuss. Six Siblings – Eugene Reuss, Floyd Reuss, Marcella Pusateri, Helen Grant, Raymond Reuss and Mary Ann Woolford. She is survived by her husband – Dale Sinn of Marissa, IL to whom she married on May 23, 1955. Three Children – Cathy (Steve) Flowers of Annandale, VA; Pamela (Myron) Hargan of Springfield, IL; Jeffrey (Tammy) Sinn of Marissa, IL. Eight Grandchildren – Christopher (Erin) Flowers of Leesburg, VA; Brandon (Annie) Flowers of Alexandria, VA; Drew (Alyssa) Flowers of Durham, NC; Heather Hargan of Springfield, IL; Heath (Jessica) Hargan of Springfield, IL; Philip (Jessica) Sinn of Waterloo, IL; Kyle Sinn of Sparta, IL; Austin Sinn of Marissa, IL. Two Great Grandchildren – Annabelle Flowers and Joseph Hargan. Two great grandchildren on the way. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Contributions may be made to the New Athens Home for the Aged or St. Agatha Catholic School. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.heilschuessler.com.
Due to restrictions that are in place during the COVID-19 outbreak, a private service will be held for the family. Burial will be held at Marissa Township Cemetery in Marissa, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 20, 2020.