Della L. Bruce-Kraft Della Bruce-Kraft nee (Steinhardt), 81, was born in East St. Louis on July 5th 1937. She married Charles T. Bruce on June 18, 1955, who passed away in November of 1985. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family and stayed active by being involved in various activities such as Khoury League, Fairview Heights Boosters, Cub Scouts, and Volleyball. She was also an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She would go on to marry Robert L. Kraft in 1987. They enjoyed cruises, traveling, and their vacation home in the Lake of the Ozarks (her happy place). She was a special friend of the "Lunch Bunch" and to many others. She was a caregiver for many throughout her life and dedicated most of her time to serving others. She was a wonderful sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Verrel (nee Archie) Steinhardt, first husband Charles T Bruce Sr., and her second husband Robert L. Kraft. Surviving are her children, Charles "Chip" T. (Debi) Bruce Jr., Julie Ann (Chad) Warren, her sister Margie Bernier; and Margie's children Jill Springer and Dr. Michael Bernier, grandchildren; Taylor Bruce (Emily), Mallory Warren (Bobby), Maggie Bruce (fianc‚ - Tren Lewis), great grandchildren; Mollie, Leah, Ben, Megan, Sherman, Emery and Payton, step children, and a number of dear extended family members, relatives, and friends. Memorials are appreciated to Reflections at Garden Place Memory Care, Columbia IL. Additional memories and condolences may be made online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com Visitation: Family and friends may visit from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, February 15, 2019, at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL 62223. Service: Will services will be held immediately following the visitation at 1:00 pm. Interment to take place at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



