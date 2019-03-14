|
DELLA LUGINBUHL - Della Gene Luginbuhl, 88, of Trenton, died Monday, March 11, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. Funeral Service will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Community Baptist Church in Trenton with Rev. Robert Marsh officiating. Interment will follow in Trenton Cemetery. Moss Funeral Home, Trenton, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
