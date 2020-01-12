Home

Delmar Dressel Obituary
Delmar Dressel Delmar "Bird" Birddette Dressel, 85, of Collinsville, IL, born October 10, 1934, in Lebanon, IL, to the late Herman and Vonna (nee Weaver) Dressel, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Belleville, IL. In addition to his parents, Delmar is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette (nee Edwards) Dressel; sister, Gloria Bachman; dear friend, Klaus Wider; and loyal companions, Zip and Bitsy. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Charles (Mary Jo) Ruether; daughters, Frances (Kevin) Weller; Lisa Arnold (Robert Mager); brothers, Lorin (Carol) Dressel; Vito "Ted" (Sharon) Dressel; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, as well as many friends and extended family. Please visit www.herrfuneral.com Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 4 until 8 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: The funeral service will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL with Pastor Ron Habermehl officiating. Delmar will be laid to rest at the Caseyville Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
