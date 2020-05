Or Copy this URL to Share

BRIESACHER - Delores M. Briesacher, 94, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Saturday, May 23rd, 2020. She was born December 1st, 1925 in Belleville, Illinois. Services are pending with Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.



