Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Forness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Forness

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Forness Obituary
Delores Forness Delores Catherine Forness, nee Middendorf, 85, of Belleville, IL, born October 7, 1934, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mrs. Forness was a legal secretary for Fleming and Ulkus Attorneys for 55 years and belonged to the Legal Secretary's Association. She was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church and belonged to the ladies sodality at the church. Delores also was a special education religion teacher at St. Mary Catholic School, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank B. and Clara M., nee Buss, Middendorf; a brother, Francis Middendorf; a sister, Geraldine Hermann; and two brothers-in-law, Glenn Herrmann and Fred Hermann. Surviving are her husband of nearly 64 years, Donald T. Forness, whom she married on November 24, 1955; two sons, Michael (Jan) Forness, and Daniel (Karen) Forness; a daughter, Donna Marie Forness; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Hermina (Leo) Voss, Margaret (Tom) Hilpert, and Mary Ellen Herrmann. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SAVE (St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises, Inc.), to St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, or to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Fr. Christopher Anyanwu officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now