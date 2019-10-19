|
Delores Forness Delores Catherine Forness, nee Middendorf, 85, of Belleville, IL, born October 7, 1934, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mrs. Forness was a legal secretary for Fleming and Ulkus Attorneys for 55 years and belonged to the Legal Secretary's Association. She was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church and belonged to the ladies sodality at the church. Delores also was a special education religion teacher at St. Mary Catholic School, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank B. and Clara M., nee Buss, Middendorf; a brother, Francis Middendorf; a sister, Geraldine Hermann; and two brothers-in-law, Glenn Herrmann and Fred Hermann. Surviving are her husband of nearly 64 years, Donald T. Forness, whom she married on November 24, 1955; two sons, Michael (Jan) Forness, and Daniel (Karen) Forness; a daughter, Donna Marie Forness; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Hermina (Leo) Voss, Margaret (Tom) Hilpert, and Mary Ellen Herrmann. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SAVE (St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises, Inc.), to St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, or to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Fr. Christopher Anyanwu officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019