Delores Hettenhausen Delores C. Hettenhausen, nee Harbaugh, 79, of Belleville, IL, born August 9, 1940, in St. Louis, MO, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Delores was a member of Faith Family Church, Shiloh, IL, where she showed her love of singing by participating in the choir for many years. When she wasn't singing, she enjoyed taking long walks outdoors. She was never happier than when she could be up and moving; sitting still was something she was never good at. Delores was an exceptional woman whose love for her family eclipsed all else; she loved with everything she was and made the world a better place simply by being in it. She will forever be missed by everyone blessed enough to have known her. She was preceded in death her parents, Robert and Cecelia, nee Auer, Harbaugh. Surviving are her husband of 59 years, James Hettenhausen, whom she married on April 23, 1960; a son, Kevin (Laura) Hettenhausen; a daughter, Karen (Rick) Fuchs; seven grandchildren, Sarina (Matt), Tammy (Jeremy), Chelsea (Steve), Joel, Destiny, Seairra, and Ellie; seven great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Clara, Kenneth (Pat), David (Linda), and Glen. Memorials may be made to Faith Family Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, November 25, 2019, at Faith Family Church, 704 Green Mount Road, Shiloh, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Monday, November 25, 2019, at Faith Family Church, Shiloh, IL. Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Tipton, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019