Delores I. Metcalf
November 25, 1930 - October 22, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Delores I. Metcalf, nee Viessman, 89 of Granite City, IL; born November 25, 1930 in Granite City, IL passed away on October 22, 2020 at 8:47 p.m., at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Delores owned Plaza Furniture and Edwards Street Trading center and loved spending time with her daughters, Vicki and Darla.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emmet Viessman and Bertha Ilene nee Easley Hedrick and her loving husband Henry Metcalf who died on July 14, 2015, and one brother Michael Viessman. She is survived by two daughters Vicki (Gregory) Nighohossian of Granite City, IL and Darla Maples of Alton, IL
In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
Services are private through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com
