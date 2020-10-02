Delores J. Kinzinger Delores J. Kinzinger, 72, of Millstadt, IL, died September 30, 2020, in Belleville, IL. She was born July 3, 1948, in Red Bud, IL. She is survived by her brother and sisters Richard (Mary) Kinzinger, Mary (Richard) Dambacher, and Alice (Richard) Betlach; nieces & nephews Carla (Greg) Schwehr, Rich (Liz Bethel) Kinzinger, Tammi (James Landry) Peters, Jason Peters, Duane (Stacy) Dambacher, Tracy Green, and Amanda (Luke) Probst; 11 great nieces and great nephews; 2 great great nephews; numerous cousins and friends She is preceded in death by her parents Helmut C. and Vivian (nee Cashion) Kinzinger; sister Betty Peters; and brother Walter Eugene Kinzinger in infancy. Delores was a retired LPN for American Red Cross, loved spending time with her family and friends, and was an avid reader. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Family Wishes Visitation: 4 PM to 8 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home 10 AM until time of service Saturday at Quernheim Funeral Home Funeral: 11 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL. Pastor Patrick Poole officiating



