Delores Kirsch Delores Mary "Dee" Kirsch, age 78, of O'Fallon, Ill., passed away Saturday afternoon, June 27, 2020 at Liberty Village in Maryville, Ill. Dee was born August 23, 1941 in Highland, Ill., to Irwin and Gladys, nee Schieffer, Willmann. She grew up in Highland and moved to O'Fallon in 1960. She married Donald E. Kirsch on August 27, 1960. Dee was an active parishioner at St. Clare Catholic Church, where she volunteered in the church office and shared her talents as a Bread Baker. She served on the Parish Food Committee, sang in the Church Funeral Choir, was a member of the St. Clare School Mother's Club, and was formerly the Oktoberfest Food Chairperson. Along with her late husband Don, she was a charter member of the O'Fallon Booster's Club, where she was continually active in the annual Mayfest Celebration in O'Fallon. She was also former Vice President of the O'Fallon Homecoming Committee. Dee and Don, along with Judy and the late Ed Bugger, also owned and operated Two Kitchens Catering Service for 19 years serving the O'Fallon area. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, son Corey D. Kirsch; sisters Elizabeth "Betty" (Carl) Sandberg, and Shirley Dickhaut; brother Robert "Bob" (Sandy) Willmann; and a special grandmother Mary Willmann. Surviving are her daughter Gina (Paul) Stroh, of O'Fallon; brother John (Frieda) Willmann of Highland, Ill., grandchildren Adam, Julie, Alex (Stephanie), and John Stroh; Christian Carter and Robyn Kirsch; great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces. Post a tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dee's name to Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter, Heartland Hospice, or St. Vincent de Paul Society and will be accepted by the funeral home. Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free I'm following the path God laid for me. I took His hand when I heard Him call; I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, To laugh, to love, to work or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way; I found that place at the close of day. If my parting has left a void, Then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared a laugh, a kiss; Ah yes, these things, I too will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full, I savored much; Good friends, good times, a loved ones touch. Perhaps my time seems all to brief; Don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me, God wanted me now, He set me free. Visitation: The family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon. (Masks and Social Distancing are required) Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am, Wednesday, at the church, with Msgr. William Hitpas presiding. A private burial of cremated remains will take place alongside her husband at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, Ill. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.