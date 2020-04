Or Copy this URL to Share

MCGOWAN- Delores "Jean" McGowan, age 92, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy. Per the family's wishes, cremation rights will be accorded. Elias, Kallal, Schaaf.

