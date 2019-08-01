|
Delores Morrison Delores E. Morrison, age 79 of Breese, IL, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL. She was born on Wednesday, September 27, 1939, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Afton and Mildred (nee Ledergerber) Hayden. On June 15, 1957 at Collinsville, IL, she married Robert L. Fayollat, who died Sept 4, 1987. On Feb 2, 1990 at Belleville, IL, she married Albert L. Morrison who died Aug 30, 2004. She was a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital Breese, IL. Survivors include Daughters Marilyn M. (Jonathan) Baker, Aviston, IL and Linda D. (Kent) Ratermann, Breese, IL; Three grandchildren Ashley N. (Jim) McElvenny, Denver, CO, Andrea D. Ratermann (Fiance - Keith Haynes), St. Louis, MO, Ethan L. Ratermann (Significant Other - Rebecca Franke), Trenton, IL, and one sister Marjorie King, Maryville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents Afton Lee Hayden, first husband Robert L. Fayollat, second husband Albert L. Morrison, and son Larry G. Fayollat. Memorial contributions may be made to San Gabriel Memory Care . Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 01, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, August 02, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral: Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 02, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Nancy L. Gamache, Pastor, St. Jacob United Church of Christ, St. Jacob, IL, officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019