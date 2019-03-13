Home

Dena Owens Obituary
Dena A. Owens Dena Owens, nee Roe, 71, of Edwardsville, IL, born on March 7, 1948 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Dena was a retired Data Base Engineer. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Owens, Sr.; her parents, Arthur and Ann, nee Pilkus, Roe. Surviving are her son and daughters, James R. Owens, Jr. of St. Peters, MO, Ann Marie Eversole of Edwardsville, IL and Jenny Copeland of Bethalto, IL; 6 grandchildren; great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Louis Fellhauer, Gloria Pranaitis, Art Roe, David Roe, Debbie Hickman and Linda Newcomb; numerous nieces and nephews; her best friend, Dianne Loucks. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be held from 10 to 2 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
