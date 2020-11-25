1/1
Denice "Dee-Dee" Funk
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denice "Dee-Dee" Funk
December 20, 1957 - November 12, 2020
St. Libory, Illinois - Denice "Dee-Dee" Funk, nee Loesche, 62, of St. Libory, IL, born December 20, 1957, in Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.
DeeDee worked an estimator for Taylor Roofing, Belleville, IL. Her hobbies included having an exceptional green thumb around their beautiful home, enjoying time playing euchre, and successfully competing in chili cook-off's over the years.
DeeDee's passion for travel and adventure led Poncho and their family on many vacations, which led to special friendships with people all over the world, including Tahiti (MoMo Ratz) and family friends from France, Philippe and Genevieve Gerzaguet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chip and Edna, nee Schneider, Loesche; and her father-in-law "Buddy" Funk.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Verlan "Poncho" Funk; two sons, Tom Funk and David (Tracy) Funk; a daughter, Marie Funk (Caleb); two grandsons, Charlie and Fitz David; two brothers, Charles (Deanna) Loesche, and Stewart (Lee) Loesche; her mother-in-law, Virginia Funk; a brother-in-law, Jerry (Patty) Funk; two sisters-in-law, Karla (Ron) Emig, and Karen Nash; nieces and nephews; and her beloved pet, Ruby.
Memorials may be made to the Schneider Cemetery Fund or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: A private visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, New Athens, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: A private memorial service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, New Athens, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at Schneider Cemetery, Lenzburg, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Memorial service
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved