Denice "Dee-Dee" Funk
December 20, 1957 - November 12, 2020
St. Libory, Illinois - Denice "Dee-Dee" Funk, nee Loesche, 62, of St. Libory, IL, born December 20, 1957, in Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.
DeeDee worked an estimator for Taylor Roofing, Belleville, IL. Her hobbies included having an exceptional green thumb around their beautiful home, enjoying time playing euchre, and successfully competing in chili cook-off's over the years.
DeeDee's passion for travel and adventure led Poncho and their family on many vacations, which led to special friendships with people all over the world, including Tahiti (MoMo Ratz) and family friends from France, Philippe and Genevieve Gerzaguet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chip and Edna, nee Schneider, Loesche; and her father-in-law "Buddy" Funk.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Verlan "Poncho" Funk; two sons, Tom Funk and David (Tracy) Funk; a daughter, Marie Funk (Caleb); two grandsons, Charlie and Fitz David; two brothers, Charles (Deanna) Loesche, and Stewart (Lee) Loesche; her mother-in-law, Virginia Funk; a brother-in-law, Jerry (Patty) Funk; two sisters-in-law, Karla (Ron) Emig, and Karen Nash; nieces and nephews; and her beloved pet, Ruby.
Memorials may be made to the Schneider Cemetery Fund or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Visitation: A private visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, New Athens, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: A private memorial service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, New Athens, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at Schneider Cemetery, Lenzburg, IL.