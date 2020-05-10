Denise Yunker Denise E. Oaks- Yunker, 92, of Belleville, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Four Fountains Nursing Home. Denise was born in Le Harve, France on December 16. 1927 to the late Francois and Emilienne (Sement) Le Roy. She retired from Miss Elaine's Garment Factory in O'Fallon, IL after 38 years as a seamtress. Denise was honored as Labor Woman of The Year for Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council in 1994. Denise loved to walk her dogs and play with her grandchildren anytime possible. They all loved to spend the night with her visit, play games and of course walk to Gator's for Ice Cream. Left behind to cherish Denise's precious memories are her sons, Dennis (Valerie) Oaks of Belleville, IL and John (Ginee) Oaks of Henderson, NV; step-sons, John and Donnie Yunker; grandchildren, Jeffery Oaks, Stacey Oaks Schaefer, and Sarah Oaks Schierkolk; step grandchildren, Billy Yunker and Amy Baumann; six great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Denise was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Thomas Oaks, who she married in 1946 and Claude Yunker, whom she later married in May of 1977. There will be no public service at this time due to the circumstances, but a live stream of the funeral can be found tentatively at 11 AM CST, May 16, 2020 on the Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home Facebook page. (Found here: https://www.facebook.com/ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome/)
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.