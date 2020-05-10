Denise Yunker
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Yunker Denise E. Oaks- Yunker, 92, of Belleville, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Four Fountains Nursing Home. Denise was born in Le Harve, France on December 16. 1927 to the late Francois and Emilienne (Sement) Le Roy. She retired from Miss Elaine's Garment Factory in O'Fallon, IL after 38 years as a seamtress. Denise was honored as Labor Woman of The Year for Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council in 1994. Denise loved to walk her dogs and play with her grandchildren anytime possible. They all loved to spend the night with her visit, play games and of course walk to Gator's for Ice Cream. Left behind to cherish Denise's precious memories are her sons, Dennis (Valerie) Oaks of Belleville, IL and John (Ginee) Oaks of Henderson, NV; step-sons, John and Donnie Yunker; grandchildren, Jeffery Oaks, Stacey Oaks Schaefer, and Sarah Oaks Schierkolk; step grandchildren, Billy Yunker and Amy Baumann; six great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Denise was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Thomas Oaks, who she married in 1946 and Claude Yunker, whom she later married in May of 1977. There will be no public service at this time due to the circumstances, but a live stream of the funeral can be found tentatively at 11 AM CST, May 16, 2020 on the Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home Facebook page. (Found here: https://www.facebook.com/ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome/)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral
11:00 AM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved