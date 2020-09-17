1/1
Dennis Bade
Dennis Bade Dennis E. Bade, 62, of O'Fallon, Ill. passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Dennis was born on May 28, 1958 in Cloquet, Minn. He was a US Marine Corps veteran who never met a stranger. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Henry and Jean Leone (nee Lorenz) Bade, sister Susan Jean Bade, and aunt Gladys. He is survived by his children, son Shawn (Tammie) Baker of O'Fallon, Ill., daughters Sara (Scott) Deschene of Bismarck, N.D., Tiffany Drexl and Natalie (Nicole) Bade of O'Fallon, Ill., aunt Marge Hartmann of Paynesville, Minn., uncle Don (Eve) Lorenz of Paynesville, Minn., longtime best friend Paulette (John and son, Jayden) Knapik of Lebanon, Ill. Also surviving are grandchildren Marissa, Jada, Zakery, Samantha, Becca, Kaige, Kameron, Jaycob, and his granddogs Piper, Gizmo and Charlie; extended family Michael, Lyle, Marcia, Richard, Debbie, Tonie, Baby Sandy; many nieces, nephews, and other kids that call him Dad. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to Saint Louis DAV or any charity of your choice in his name. Post a memory or sign the guestbook at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill. Memorial Service: 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, at the funeral home with Stacy Anderson officiating.Procession will depart the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. Monday, for a Graveside Service with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, to begin at 1:30 p.m. Wolfersberger Funeral Home O'Fallon, Illinois.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
