Dennis Bayer Dennis Allen Bayer, 80, of New Athens, IL, born January 5, 1940 in Gary, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Belleville, IL. Mr. Bayer was a spray painter for Chrysler and also groundskeeper at St. Peter UCC Cemetery in Lenzburg, IL. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1963-65 in Germany. Serving in the artillery he was awarded an expert rifleman medal. He enjoyed being in nature, hunting and was a lifelong fisherman. Mr. Bayer was preceded in death by his parents; Wilburn Eugene and Viola Elenora (Menke) Bayer. Dennis is survived by his wife; Janette Ruth (Steinheimer) Bayer, who he married on December 11, 1965 in Lenzburg, IL, 3 daughters; Jodi (Mark) Nibbelin of Normal, IL, Rachele Putman of Lovington, IL and Angela (Paul) Dayton of Tilden, IL, 2 sisters; Darlene (Johnny) Shivar of Jacksonville, NC and Willetta (Steve) McCulloh of Redondo Beach, CA, 1 brother; David Bayer of Evansville, IL, brothers and sisters-in-law; Edith (Roger) Diercks of Percy, IL and Art (Lola) Steinheimer of Sparta, 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials maybe made to the family. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com
. Visitation: Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL. Proper precautions (social distancing, face coverings) will be maintained in light of the Covid-19 pandemic to protect the family and guests in attendance. Funeral: Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL with Rev. Bob Coffey officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter UCC Cemetery in Lenzburg, IL. A family gathering will be planned at a later date when it's safe for relatives and friends to join in honoring Dennis's life.