Dennis Boone
BOONE - Dennis "Brad" Boone, 85, of Granite City, IL passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. He was born May 6, 1934 in Granite City. A private family service will be held at Harvest Community Church in Granite City. Private burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road,Granite City. You may join the service on Facebook at Harvest Community Church-Pontoon Beach. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel, Granite City

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
