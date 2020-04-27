BOONE - Dennis "Brad" Boone, 85, of Granite City, IL passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. He was born May 6, 1934 in Granite City. A private family service will be held at Harvest Community Church in Granite City. Private burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road,Granite City. You may join the service on Facebook at Harvest Community Church-Pontoon Beach. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel, Granite City

