Jacob, Illinois - Dennis Charles Korando, 78, of Jacob, passed away at 12:07 am, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
Dennis was born in St. Louis, MO, on July 6, 1942, the son of Charles and Alberta Hornbostel Korando. He married Penny Easterly on November 14, 1963. She preceded him in death November 24, 2005. He then married Wanda Kranawetter Grace on September 24, 2007 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Raddle. Dennis was a devout and loving husband and father, loving papa, and a devout Catholic. He was a lifelong KC member, member and trustee of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Raddle for many years, and was on the Fountain Bluff Township board.
Dennis loved old hot rod cars, (actually anything that had an engine), music, playing his guitar and singing, and helping people. He loved working in his garage and he loved his toys. Dennis spent part of almost every day giving service at his church. He loved living in Jacob, because "check this out dude", the air was clean and he was free. And he loved his cat Louie. He was always grateful to A&S RR for giving him an opportunity to work and provide for his family for 42 yrs. He cherished his time with his fellow railroaders because he developed lifelong friendships through it. It was always his honor to take his train display to Cardinal Glennon hospital and share it with children who couldn't go home for Christmas. Most of all he loved and cared for his family deeply because next to God, they were his everything.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Wanda Korando of Jacob; daughter, Tammy (Terry) Grime of Belleville; step son, Rick Grace of Jacob; three beautiful grandchildren, Jeremy, Alyssa and Alayna; sister, Linda Sue (Bill) Moody of Columbia, IL; niece, Christy (James) Hennessey; and great nephews, Tyler and Caden.
Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alberta nee Hornbostel Korando; step father John Embry; son Dennis Korando Jr.; wife Penny Korando and some very special friends.
Funeral mass will be held at Noon on Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Raddle, with Father Leo J. Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Ava Evergreen Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to stay in their cars outside the church and tune to radio station 89.5 FM, and then follow the funeral procession to the cemetery after mass. The preferred form of remembrance are memorials to St. Ann's Catholic Church, Raddle. To sign the guestbook visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net
