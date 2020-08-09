Dennis Deihl Dennis R. Deihl, 71, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, August 26, 1948 in Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence in Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy L. and Helen June, nee Beyers, Deihl. Surviving are his wife, Mary Lou, nee Ciszczon, Deihl of Belleville, IL; children, Alethea Dinan of Belleville, IL, Melissa Deihl of Belleville, IL, Mike (Nicole) Deihl of Millstadt, IL, Eric (Fiancée Melinda Brethauer) Deihl of Fairview Heights, IL, Christian (Matt) Hoepker of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Avery Burns, Charlotte Deihl, Isaak Dinan, Lyla Hoepker, Henry Hoepker, Abby Deihl and Owen Deihl. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #1255, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Private Family Interment.