Dennis Deihl
Dennis Deihl Dennis R. Deihl, 71, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, August 26, 1948 in Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence in Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy L. and Helen June, nee Beyers, Deihl. Surviving are his wife, Mary Lou, nee Ciszczon, Deihl of Belleville, IL; children, Alethea Dinan of Belleville, IL, Melissa Deihl of Belleville, IL, Mike (Nicole) Deihl of Millstadt, IL, Eric (Fiancée Melinda Brethauer) Deihl of Fairview Heights, IL, Christian (Matt) Hoepker of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Avery Burns, Charlotte Deihl, Isaak Dinan, Lyla Hoepker, Henry Hoepker, Abby Deihl and Owen Deihl. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #1255, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Private Family Interment.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
