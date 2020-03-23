|
Dennis Derfler Dennis Joseph Derfler, 61, of Belleville, Illinois, born April 24, 1958 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his residence. Dennis was a faithful parishioner at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Belleville. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and led members in the Rosary before mass daily. He was an avid sports fan rooting for his hometown St. Louis sports teams. He was very active and coached his sons T-Ball, Baseball, Soccer, and Basketball teams as they grew up. He also served as a Scout Leader for his sons when they were in the Cub Scouts. Dennis was a soft spoken, generous man that would help anyone and everyone. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, who will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Pat" Derfler and brother, Frank Derfler, in infancy. Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary "Kay" Derfler, nee Sterr, of Belleville, Illinois; his mother, Roselle, Derfler, nee Genetti; his sons, Matthew (Amanda) Derfler, of Alexandria, Virginia and Nicholas (Kathryn) Derfler, of Pinehurst, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Grayson, Harper, William, and Lucas; his siblings, Mary Clare Derfler, Diane (Robert) Schneider, Patrick Derfler (Gail Casmier) and Julie (Nicholas) Weiss; a brother-in-law, James (Robbin) Sterr; a sister-in-law, Lee Ann (Roland) Fricke; and he was an uncle and Godfather to numerous, nieces, nephews; and is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of donations, Dennis would ask at this difficult time for our country, please perform an act of kindness for someone in need or become active with or donate to any of the local Catholic Charities. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Visitation: In being mindful for the health of our friends and family during this unprecedented time, all services will be held privately with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Private interment will be held in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville Illinois. The family will announce a Memorial Mass at St. Henry's Catholic Church once the concerns of COVID-19 have diminished. Dennis would never wish anyone to put themselves or their loved ones at risk to be part of the visitation or funeral.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 23, 2020