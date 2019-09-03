Home

Dennis Diaz Dennis W. Diaz, age 79, of Collinsville, IL, was born April 4, 1940 in Collinsville, IL, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 10:35 a.m. at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, IL. He retired from the Collinsville Unit 10 School District in 1994 after more than 30 years as a Social Studies teacher. Dennis was a member of S. S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville and the Collinsville Knights of Columbus Council #1712. He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Stella (nee Bode) Diaz, his wife, Peggy Diaz (nee Sutton), who passed away July 9, 2019, two brothers, Benjamin and Henry Diaz and three sisters, Bertha Machinsky, Josephine Krause and Berniece Meurer. Surviving are his daughters, Alyson (Andrew) Kleine of Collinsville, IL and Cortney (Matthew) Schraut of St. Louis, MO and two grandchildren, Anna and Joseph Schraut. In lieu of flowers memorials are strongly suggested to the Collinsville Historical Museum or the Down Syndrome Assoc. of Greater St. Louis and can be sent to the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.acfuneral.com In fulfillment of Dennis' wishes there will be no visitation. He has chosen to donate his body to Washington University School of Medicine. Service: A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a. m. at S. S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville. Father John Beveridge will officiate. Arrangements entrusted to the Allan Ciuferi Funeral Home Collinsville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 3, 2019
