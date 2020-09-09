Dennis Dotson Dennis Ray "Porky" Dotson, 67, of Freeburg, IL, born May 20, 1953, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence. Dennis worked for USF Holland Trucking Company in Edwardsville, IL and had previously worked for Wiegmanns, Dambacher Trucking and the Verlan Funk Trucking Company. Dennis was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and rider, who with his wife and many friends travelled the country on his motorcycle. He was a member of the Gold Wing Touring Association and served on their Board of Directors. Along with his wife, Jackie, Dennis enjoyed traveling and camping. He was a long-time member of the Freeburg Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Betty, nee Wolf, Dotson; a sister, Shirley (Lanny) Day; his mother-in-law and father -in-law, Jack and Janette Weekley; and a brother-in-law, Mike Reuter. Surviving are his loving wife of 37 years, Jacqueline, nee Weekley, Dotson whom he married May 7, 1983. Two brothers, Wayne (Connie) Dotson of Findlay, IL, and Larry (Helen) Dotson of Midland, MI; a sister, Carolyn Volpert of Jefferson City, MO; two sisters-in-law, Debi Reuter - Pyatt (Kevin Pyatt) of Fayetteville, IL, and Pam (Ken) Theismann of Fayetteville, IL; a brother-in-law, Brian Volpert of Freeburg, IL; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; and many cousins and dear friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
Funeral: Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no formal services at this time.