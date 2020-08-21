Dennis Erlich

Mr. Erlich was a great teacher while I was attending EHS he was very patient and ready to help me understand math more than any teacher I ever had. He would always wave as students passed in the hallway and see how things had been going. He is one of a handful of teachers I had the privilege to learn from whose genuine passion for what they taught and ability to make their passion and desire for student success the goal for us students. He has forever left an impression to me and others. My condolences to you all.

Mary Huber

Student