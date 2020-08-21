1/1
Dennis Erlich
{ "" }
Dennis Erlich Dennis Leon Erlich, 69, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Dennis was born March 4, 1951 in Highland, IL and raised in Edwardsville, IL where he spent his youth developing his natural athletic ability and discovering his passion for education. As a student at Edwardsville High School he excelled at basketball and as an All-Conference Baseball player. After graduating in 1969 Dennis continued his athleticism at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. As a freshman he played baseball for the Cougars and then transitioned to golf and bowling during his sophomore and junior years where in 1972 he was nationally ranked 13 th in the American Bowling Congress-ACUI. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics in 1973, then later earning a Master of Science degree in education from SIUE, he began his true passion teaching. Dennis began his teaching and coaching career at Red Bud High School in 1973 where he founded the Red Bud boys and girls golf teams, earning Illinois Coaches Association Golf Coach of the Year in 1979 and 1980. During 1975 and 1976 Dennis coached basketball. As a member of the coaching staff, he led T.E.A.M.S. (Test of Engineering, Aptitude, Math, and Science) to state championships in 1981 and 1982, winning the national championship in 1981. Dennis also won the Franklin Select Circle Gold Coaching Award in 1989. In 1987 Dennis married the love of his life Susan and became stepfather to her sons Jacob and Joshua. In 1993 Coach Erlich was inducted as a charter member in the Illinois Coaches Association Golf Hall of Fame. While coaching at RBHS he served on the Illinois High School Association Golf Advisory Committee, regional rules committee, sectional rules committee, chair of the state rules committee, member of the Illinois Coaches Association, ICA district representative, and ICA golf chairman. He also managed many charitable golf tournaments and provided free lessons to the community. In 1994 Dennis started the next chapter of his teaching and coaching career at Edwardsville High School. As the math team coach, he continued to share his joy of mathematics and mentored the success of his students in numerous competitions. As the head coaches for he boys and girls golf teams he led numerous teams and individuals to the Illinois State Finals. In 1996 Coach Erlich started the boys and girls bowling programs at EHS, winning the Illinois state championship in 2004 and earning the National Federation of State High School Association Boys Bowling Coach of the Year in 2005. After retiring from teaching in 2006 to enjoy more time as "Paw-Paw Dennis" and accumulate multiple hole in ones, 300 games, and an 800 Series, he continued as the head coach of the Belleville West high school boys and girls bowling team and later as an assistant coach at Belleville East high school where his grandson Isaac rolled. In 2018 Dennis ended his 45-year coaching career by being inducted as a charter member of the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Hall of Fame. Dennis lived each day of his life exactly as it began, arriving as a stranger and leaving as a friend to all. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Leon F. and Edna C. (nee Vieth) Erlich. Dennis is survived by his wife, Susan Erlich nee Twesten of Belleville, IL; sons, Jacob Benjamin Oser of Fairview Heights, IL and Joshua Matthew Oser of Edwardsville, IL; and grandchildren, Jacob Isaac Oser and Adelin Sophia Oser. Memorials may be made to North County Country Club, 703 West Market, Red Bud, IL 62278. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation and service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: Open Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral: Private Funeral Service will be held with Msgr. William McGee officiating. Private Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Shiloh, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

View Printed Guest Book
18 entries
August 20, 2020
So saddened to hear the news. Mr Erlich set a great example for his students at RBHS with his love of teaching and coaching. He also a sharp dresser and he loved the Disco. Rest In Rest.

RBHS Class of ‘81
Steve Papenberg
Student
August 20, 2020
Mr. Erlich was a great teacher. He actually made me like math. I remember his love for disco music. (Disco Denny). Thanks for making high school memorable.
Beverly Sellers
Student
August 20, 2020
I was shocked and saddened by this news, but I am also reminded of his unwaivering love for life and his way of not just making you smile but to really be happy. As Rachel said, I will forever remember him as Disco Denny and my exposure to the 70s at RBHS.
Lisa Bievenue
Student
August 20, 2020
Mr. Erlich was one of the first adults to push me academically as a young man. I don't think I ever got to thank him personally because I didn't realize it until much later, but I am eternally grateful. Amazing man, wonderful teacher.
Brian Lurk
Student
August 20, 2020
Mr. Erlich was a wonderful man and teacher. He made you feel like someone cared even when it seemed no one else did. He made you feel special - like you mattered. He was a favorite of many of us and will be sorely missed. My sincerest sympathies to his family.
Angela Pratt
Student
August 20, 2020
Mr. Erlich was great teacher and coach...of Math team and TEAMS. Shocking and sad to lose him so early. God bless you all and know that he is often talked of kindly by RBHS graduates.
Carl J. Becker
Student
August 20, 2020
So many great memories of Coach Erlich when I was in High school! He was an excellent golf coach that was patient with each of his players! He would take his time explaining no matter how long it took! His smile was contagious! The girls golf team went to state my Senior year and he endured the trip with us all laughing and screaming! He was a great person, coach and Teacher and he will be greatly missed! Prayers to his family
Rhonda Williams skoruppa
Student
August 20, 2020
August 20, 2020
I am saddened by the passing of a wonderful Math teacher and Coach. I had the pleasure of working with Dennis as an administrator. Dennis was part of a phenomenal Math Department at Red Bud High School from 1973 - 1974. He had a large personality and infectious smile that will be remembered by students and friends.
Wayne Collmeyer
Coworker
August 20, 2020
So very sorry to hear this. I worked with Dennis at EHS for many years. Although we were in different departments and on different floors, his easy smile & friendly approach made for a quick friendship. He was a very well respected teacher & coach.

Prayers for your family.
Sharon Petty
Coworker
August 19, 2020
I still remember to this in Algebra class when I couldn’t understand the use of problems with letters. Me. Erlich said “if I don’t get nothing out of this class remember to think things through before making a decision. “ I still live life like this. I was class of 1980 grad from Red Bud.
Dennis Juelfs
Student
August 19, 2020
Great geometry teacher and golf coach for me at RBHS.
Tom Mueller
Student
August 19, 2020
We are shocked and saddened to hear about the death of our brother, and uncle. It is our prayer that the Lord God grants all of us who morn His grace as we grieve as those with hope in the resurreciton of Jesus Christ. We long for that great day! Christ is Risen! He is Risen Indeed Alleluia

JoAnn and Roger Diepholz
Rev. Dr. Nathan and Jill Meador Joseph, Bethany and Andrew
Toby and Terri Meador Malori and Makenzi
Heather and Steve Meyer, Hayden
Great Great Nephew Brock
Rev. Dr. Nathan Meador
Family
August 19, 2020
Mr. Erlich was a great teacher while I was attending EHS he was very patient and ready to help me understand math more than any teacher I ever had. He would always wave as students passed in the hallway and see how things had been going. He is one of a handful of teachers I had the privilege to learn from whose genuine passion for what they taught and ability to make their passion and desire for student success the goal for us students. He has forever left an impression to me and others. My condolences to you all.
Mary Huber
Student
August 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about my teacher coach and most of all friend. We lost touch over the years because I moved away but I surely do you have fond memories of all the great times we had together. God bless you and your family. Jim
Jim weir
Friend
August 19, 2020
Mr. Erlich was one of my favorite teachers at Red Bud High School. His passion for teaching and for life was evident in all that he did. I will forever remember him as “Disco Denny” .. for his love of Disco music and dancing! So many happy memories with him from my days at Red Bud High!! Rest In Peace, with Jesus, Mr. Erlich! Praying for peace and comfort to his family!
Rachel Snyder Miller
Student
August 19, 2020
I'm so sorry about your family's loss. Mr. Erlich was a great math teacher to me and several of my siblings at RBHS. He was a stand out educator in an wonderful faculty. I will pray for peace and understanding for the Erlich family.
Mary Snyder Schnelle
Student
August 19, 2020
Many fond memories at RBHS. RiP
Karen stauffer
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
