Dennis Guetterman
Dennis Guetterman Dennis Henry Guetterman, 76, of Belleville, Ill., born November 1, 1943, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Many may know Dennis from his 50-year career as a financial consultant at Newhard Cook & Company. Over the years the company name may have changed (Advest, Hilliard Lyons), but Dennis never changed the way he took care of his clients. He was always honest and compassionate with every customer that came into his office helping them both financially and emotionally. After retirement in 2017, Dennis and his wife, Sue, traveled extensively in Europe, South America, and the Caribbean including Cuba. They spent their 50th wedding anniversary in Lisbon, Portugal. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, yard work, monthly lunches with his Cathedral Class of 1961 buddies, weekly dinners with friends (before the pandemic), and pickle ball. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linus and Violet (nee Etling) Guetterman, and his stepfather, James Eichholz. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Sue, nee Hafner, Guetterman; his children, Michelle (Jason) Kolman of O'Fallon, IL, and Scott (Jenny) Guetterman of O'Fallon, IL; and his grandchildren, Leslie Kolman, Kylie and Derek Guetterman. The family would like to thank Guillermo Rodriguez, MD, and Ramaswamy Govindan, MD, at Siteman Cancer Center and the staff at Hospice of Southern Illinois for their excellent and compassionate medical care. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . It was Dennis' wish that there be no public visitation or service. Following cremation, he will be buried at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
