Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Collinsville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Collinsville, IL
Dennis Haislar Obituary
Dennis Haislar Dennis P. "Ike" Haislar, 74, of Collinsville, IL, born on February 23, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Extended Care, Clayton, MO. Ike was an entrepreneur who's first company, Haislar Productions began as a hobby booking bands for his high school friends. He went on to become one of the most influential theatrical agents in the St. Louis area in the late 1970's and early 80's. In 1986, he organized the Help Concert for the St. Louis Food Bank. When the local music industry began to change, he changed with the times and started a computer company called Computerease in 1984. In 1988, Ike started and hosted a radio talk show called "Computer Talk" on WRYT 1080 AM. He worked in the still thriving Computerease until early 2019. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #712, Collinsville, IL. He was a veteran of the United States Navy Reserves. His interests included planes, trains, automobiles and fishing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ike was an organ donor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Beverly, nee Paul, Haislar; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Paul) Kassly and brother-in-law, Roger Wentz. Surviving are his wife, Trisha Haislar, nee Smith, whom he married on May 23, 1970 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL; son and daughter, Ryan (Jennifer) Haislar of Edwardsville, IL and Erica (Andrew) Kim of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Sarah, Kate, Leah, Aubrey and Owen; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Herbert, Julie and Paul; mother-in-law, Virginia Smith Nadler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ginny Wentz, Jerry (Kaye) Smith, Thom (Faith) Smith and Peg (Chuck) Black; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Barnes Jewish Hospital, Heart and Vascular Research. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Service: Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, with Fr. John Beveridge celebrant.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019
