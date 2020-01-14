|
HEINTZ - Dennis L. "Honker" Heintz, 78 of New Athens, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL. Memorial services will follow the visitation at 11a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Marissa TWP Cemetery. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020