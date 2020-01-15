Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Dennis Heintz
Dennis Heintz


1941 - 2020
Dennis Heintz Obituary
Dennis Heintz Dennis L. "Honker" Heintz, 78 of New Athens, IL, born May 19, 1941 in Belleville, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. He was a teamster from Local 50 for the Killian Corp. Dennis was also a U.S. Army veteran. Dennis was a member of the Mississippi Valley Gun Club, NRA, American Legion and the New Athens Sportsman's Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; Kermit and Virginia (Phillips) Heintz and his brother; Kermit J. "Boogie" Heintz. "Honker", as he was known, is survived by his children; John (Michelle) Merlenbach and Jill (Ed) Toedte all of New Athens, IL, sister; P.J. Gale of Freeburg, IL, 5 Grandchildren; Sonni (Randy Ahne) Merlenbach, Chase Merlenbach, Dylan Toedte, Alayna Toedte and Drake Toedte, 1 great grandson; Brysen Ahne, 1 nephew; Kermit "Jimmie" Heintz, 3 nieces; Dawn (Mike) Juenger, Mindy (Jason) Arbogast and Kaylyn Heintz, 2 great nephews; Jaxon Heintz and Owen Foutch and 3 great nieces; Trinity Heintz, Krystin (Aaron) Shaffer and Kacey Wahlig, and by his beloved dog, Zoey. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences to the family nay be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on January 18, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL. Interment will follow at Marissa TWP Cemetery in Marissa, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020
