Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Matthew United Methodist Church Chapel
Dennis Holcomb Obituary
Dennis Holcomb Dennis E. Holcomb, 65, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, January 4, 1954 in Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Dennis was a kitchen worker for several restaurants and a member with Celebrate Recovery at St. Matthew UMC. He served in the U.S. Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence W. Holcomb; brother, Jeffery Holcomb. Surviving are his mother, Shirley A. Holcomb of Belleville, IL; sister, Rebecca (Bernie) Taylor of Champaign, IL. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Service: Celebrate Recovery Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 pm, January 3, 2020 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church Chapel with Aaron Oplinger officiating. Interment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020
