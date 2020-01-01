|
Dennis Holcomb Dennis E. Holcomb, 65, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, January 4, 1954 in Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Dennis was a kitchen worker for several restaurants and a member with Celebrate Recovery at St. Matthew UMC. He served in the U.S. Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence W. Holcomb; brother, Jeffery Holcomb. Surviving are his mother, Shirley A. Holcomb of Belleville, IL; sister, Rebecca (Bernie) Taylor of Champaign, IL. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Service: Celebrate Recovery Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 pm, January 3, 2020 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church Chapel with Aaron Oplinger officiating. Interment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020