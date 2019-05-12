Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Jacobsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Jacobsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis Jacobsen Obituary
Dennis Jacobsen Dennis J. Jacobsen, 76, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully at home with family on May 4, 2019. He was born March 18, 1943, in St. Louis, son of the late Fred and Antoinette (nee Borgerding) Jacobsen. He was married to Patricia 'Tish' Turner, who survives him. They were married August 4, 1975, in Urbana, IL. Also surviving are his son, Erik (Katherine) Jacobsen of San Francisco, and brother John (Judy) Jacobsen of Columbia, along with other relatives and friends. Dennis was a retired Monroe County Circuit Judge, devoted husband and father, and friend to many. Service: Celebration of Life arrangements are pending. Visit djjmemorial.com for details and photos of Dennis's life.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.