|
|
Dennis Jacobsen Dennis J. Jacobsen, 76, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully at home with family on May 4, 2019. He was born March 18, 1943, in St. Louis, son of the late Fred and Antoinette (nee Borgerding) Jacobsen. He was married to Patricia 'Tish' Turner, who survives him. They were married August 4, 1975, in Urbana, IL. Also surviving are his son, Erik (Katherine) Jacobsen of San Francisco, and brother John (Judy) Jacobsen of Columbia, along with other relatives and friends. Dennis was a retired Monroe County Circuit Judge, devoted husband and father, and friend to many. Service: Celebration of Life arrangements are pending. Visit djjmemorial.com for details and photos of Dennis's life.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2019