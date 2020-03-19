|
Dennis Koch Dennis Allen Koch 70 of Cahokia, IL., born on August 8, 1949 in E. St. Louis, IL., passed away on March 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Dennis was a U.S. Army Veteran, He retired from the the US Postal Service Branch in Fairview Heights, IL. He loved to play golf, music and playing video games. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary, nee Morris, Koch and a brother, Kenneth W. Koch. Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Mary A. Koch nee Rose; his children, Mark Anthony Koch of Kansas, David Allen Kock and Ryan Michael Koch, both of Cahokia, IL; his grandchildren, Kellie (Tyler), Mark Jr., Lillie, David Jr., Michael, Aiden, and Dakota. Dennis was also a dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Service: A Private Services Will Be Held
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020