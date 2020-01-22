|
|
Dennis Range Dennis Anthony Range, 73 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on January 20, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born December 2, 1946, in East St. Louis, IL, son of the late Anton and Margaret, nee Houston, Range. He was married to Karen, nee Faus, Range, who survives him. They were married January 15, 1964, in East Carondelet, IL. Dennis was raised a catholic, and as a youth he was an altar server. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, the Columbia R/C Flying Club, and a founding member of Gateway East Street Machines car club. He had retired from Monsanto, Corp., where he had served as Fire Chief. He became one of the first Paramedics that were certified through Memorial Hospital. He was also an EMT Instructor with Belleville Area College. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Dennis was a kind, generous, strong man. He was a hard worker, who would help any one in need. He enjoyed restoring old cars, hunting, building radio controlled airplanes, cracking pecans, time in the woods, chocolate chip cookies, Pepsi, pecans, and chewing winter mint gum. Spending time with family and friends was most important. Also, surviving are his son, Mark A. (Deanna) Range of Dupo, IL; two daughters, Dawn M. (Jeremy) Brucker, and Jennifer L. (Brian) Wright of Waterloo, IL; grandchildren, Denise A. and Danielle M. Range, Margaret K., Amelia K., Morgan R. A., and Audrye P. Wright; great-grandchildren, Sophia B., Tanner J.A, and Carter J. Range; constant four legged companion, Katie; sister, Carol (Vince) Dabbs of Columbia, IL; two brothers, Darrell (Joan) Range of Columbia, IL, and Mark R. (Kathy) Range of Columbia, IL; sister-in-law, Susan (John) Mathes of St. Louis, MO, special friends, Cameron (Kathy) Cook, along with other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan Anthony Range. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 So. Illinois St., Belleville, Il, 62220, or , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, January 24, 2020, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020