Dennis Shaw Dennis "Denny" Lynn Shaw, 77, of Coulterville, IL died at home at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born May 15, 1943 in St. Louis, MO, a son to Lynn H. and June (McIntyre) Shaw. On October 8, 2016, he married Carolyn Schaffner Dorf at the Tilden Presbyterian Church, Tilden, IL and she survives. Dennis served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and then went to Covenant College at Lookout Mountain, GA where he earned a bachelor's degree. He had worked at the 1st National Bank of Coulterville, IL, retiring after 43 years. Dennis was a lifelong member of the Grandcote Reformed Presbyterian Church, Coulterville, IL, where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of the Lewis & Clark Chapter National Society, Sons of the American Revolution. Dennis leaves to mourn his passing, his beloved wife, Carolyn; an aunt, Judith McIntyre Vansickle; and many cousins; a stepdaughter, Sharon (Tom) Bates; and a step granddaughter, Ashley Bates. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Private visitation will be at the Pyatt Funeral Home in Coulterville, IL. A private graveside service will follow at Union Cemetery, Sparta, IL with Reverend Jim Stark officiating. Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 virus and by the signing of executive order by Governor J.B. Pritzker, attendance will be limited and social distancing will be enforced. Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the Grandcote Reformed Presbyterian Church or the Union Cemetery Fund. For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com Pyatt Funeral Home, Coulterville, IL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.