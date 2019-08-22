Home

Dennis W. Leemon


06/14/1945 - 08/20/2019
Dennis W. Leemon Obituary
DENNIS LEEMON- Dennis W. Leemon, 74, of Sparta, IL, born on June 14, 1945, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Friends may call at the Leemon Farm at 10329 County Road 18 in Sparta, IL on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. Memorial services will be held at the Leemon Farm at 10329 County Road 18 in Sparta, IL on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00pm with Rev. Dr. Donald Wagner officiating. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home, Marissa, IL. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
