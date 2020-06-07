Dennis Wilke Dennis R. Wilke, 71, of Collinsville, IL, born on September 2, 1948 in Highland, IL passed away Thursday, June4, 2020 at Care Center of Center Grove, Edwardsville, IL. Dennis was a retired Laborer from Granite City Steel after 37 years. He was preceded in the death by his parents, Arthur and Betty, nee Gaultney, Wilke. Surviving are his wife, Darilyn Wilke, nee Malano, whom he married on July 19, 1969; two daughters, Denise Manker (Cheryl Venorsky) of Swansea, IL and Diane (Jason) Dukart of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Nicholas Manker, Hannah Manker and Guiseppi Coppetelli; two brothers, Gary Wilke and Terry Wilke Memorials may be made to Unity Hospice of Illinois and Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd. Collinsville, IL



