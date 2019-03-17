Derrel Loren Dempsey Col. Derrel Dempsey (USAF Ret.),86, formerly of O'Fallon, IL, born April19, 1932 in Gilson, ILpassed away on Friday, March15, 2019. Derrelmarried the love of his life, Gracie, in 1953. Together they raised five children. Darrel was passionate about his family, his country and loved fishing, gardening, reading and going to baseball games with family to root for the St. Louis Cardinals. Colonel Dempsey was highly decorated and accomplished upon his retirement from the United States Air Force. Among many honors, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for duty in the Vietnam conflict. He was inducted into the Air Force Communications Hall of Fame. Derrel was a member of the Air Traffic Control Association and there is an Air Force award named after him: "The Derrel Dempsey Company Grade Air Traffic Controller of the Year Award." This award came to be because during the Reagan presidency, Air Traffic went on strike and Derrel was able to come up with a plan to keep air travel moving in the United States. Derrel was preceded in death by hiswife, Gracie Dempsey nee Edwards; parents, Loren Albert and Mary Ardella (nee Sniff) Dempsey; and sister, Lawanda England. Derrel is survived by his children, Derrel (Pam) Dempsey of Linden, TX, Guy (Anne) Dempsey of O'Fallon, IL, Tamera (Mike) Luth of Amarillo, TX, Minda Lawson of Madison, WI, and Lisa (Klaus Grillmaer) Dempsey; brother, Myron (Phyllis) Dempsey of Peoria, IL; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the 11:30am funeral service at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Private burial services will be held at a later date at Knoxville City Cemetery in Knoxville, IL.



