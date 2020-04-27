Devin Judd Devin Judd, 23, of Lenzburg, IL died Monday April 20, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Devin was born April 1, 1997, to Zachary Judd and Bobbie (Cluck) Dintelmann in Belleville, IL. The love of his life, was his girlfriend and mother of his children, Chelsey Hoffmann. Devin was an amazing father to his two young children. He was also an amazing son and friend, who was always looking out for others if and when they needed him and he was able. He always had a big beautiful smile on his face and wore his heart on his sleeve. Devin loved spending time with his family and friends, and living life to the fullest. He had a gift to gab and could befriend anyone. He was loved by so many because of the good hearted young man he was. Devin will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and will forever live on in our hearts. He is survived by his children, Jayden and Jordyn Judd; girlfriend, Chelsey Hoffmann; mother and stepfather, Bobbie and Bob Dintelmann; father, Zachary Judd; siblings, Griffin Judd, Mikayla Judd; step-siblings, Logan Winter, Brandon Dintelmann, Daniel Hagen; his grandmothers, Debra Geasley and Linda Gilbert; grandfather, Thomas Cluck; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Cluck; uncle, Jesse Howard; grandfather, Ronnie Geasley; great grandfather, Raleigh Harris and other grandparents. Memorials may be made to Devin's children. Services: All services will be private Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

