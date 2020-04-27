Devin Judd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Devin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Devin Judd Devin Judd, 23, of Lenzburg, IL died Monday April 20, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Devin was born April 1, 1997, to Zachary Judd and Bobbie (Cluck) Dintelmann in Belleville, IL. The love of his life, was his girlfriend and mother of his children, Chelsey Hoffmann. Devin was an amazing father to his two young children. He was also an amazing son and friend, who was always looking out for others if and when they needed him and he was able. He always had a big beautiful smile on his face and wore his heart on his sleeve. Devin loved spending time with his family and friends, and living life to the fullest. He had a gift to gab and could befriend anyone. He was loved by so many because of the good hearted young man he was. Devin will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and will forever live on in our hearts. He is survived by his children, Jayden and Jordyn Judd; girlfriend, Chelsey Hoffmann; mother and stepfather, Bobbie and Bob Dintelmann; father, Zachary Judd; siblings, Griffin Judd, Mikayla Judd; step-siblings, Logan Winter, Brandon Dintelmann, Daniel Hagen; his grandmothers, Debra Geasley and Linda Gilbert; grandfather, Thomas Cluck; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Cluck; uncle, Jesse Howard; grandfather, Ronnie Geasley; great grandfather, Raleigh Harris and other grandparents. Memorials may be made to Devin's children. Services: All services will be private Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Meridith Funeral Home
317 W Saint Louis St
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 537-2769
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved